Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1863
-- Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1878
-- Artist Paul Klee in 1879
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tyrus "Ty" Cobb in 1886
-- Actor Betty Grable in 1916
-- Chef Jacques Pepin in 1935 (age 89)
-- Musician Keith Richards (Rolling Stones) in 1943 (age 81)
-- South African activist Steve Biko in 1946
-- Filmmaker Steven Spielberg in 1946 (age 78)
-- Movie critic/historian Leonard Maltin in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Elliot Easton (Cars) in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor Ray Liotta in 1954
-- Comedian Ron White in 1956 (age 68)
-- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Brad Pitt in 1963 (age 61)
-- Wrestler/actor Steve Austin in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Rachel Griffiths in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician Alejandro Sanz in 1968 (age 56)
-- Musician/actor DMX in 1970
-- Musician DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit/House of Pain) in 1972 (age 52)
-- Musician Sia in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Josh Dallas in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Katie Holmes in 1978 (age 46)
-- Musician Christina Aguilera in 1980 (age 44)
-- Actor Ashley Benson in 1989 (age 35)
-- Musician Billie Eilish in 2001 (age 23)
-- Actor Isabella Crovetti in 2004 (age 20)