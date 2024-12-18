Trending
Dec. 18, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths

By UPI Staff
Keith Richards entertains the fans during a Rolling Stones oncert at the Dome At America's Center in St. Louis on September 26, 2021. The musician turns 81 on December 18. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1863

-- Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1878

-- Artist Paul Klee in 1879

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tyrus "Ty" Cobb in 1886

-- Actor Betty Grable in 1916

-- Chef Jacques Pepin in 1935 (age 89)

-- Musician Keith Richards (Rolling Stones) in 1943 (age 81)

-- South African activist Steve Biko in 1946

-- Filmmaker Steven Spielberg in 1946 (age 78)

-- Movie critic/historian Leonard Maltin in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Elliot Easton (Cars) in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor Ray Liotta in 1954

-- Comedian Ron White in 1956 (age 68)

-- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Brad Pitt in 1963 (age 61)

-- Wrestler/actor Steve Austin in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Rachel Griffiths in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Alejandro Sanz in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician/actor DMX in 1970

-- Musician DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit/House of Pain) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Sia in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Josh Dallas in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Katie Holmes in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Christina Aguilera in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Ashley Benson in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Billie Eilish in 2001 (age 23)

-- Actor Isabella Crovetti in 2004 (age 20)

