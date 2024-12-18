Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 18, 2024 / 1:11 PM

Cynthia Erivo, James Mangold to receive Sundance awards in January

By Fred Topel
Cynthia Erivo, seen at the premiere of "Wicked" in November," will receive the Visionary Award at Sundance in January. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI
1 of 5 | Cynthia Erivo, seen at the premiere of "Wicked" in November," will receive the Visionary Award at Sundance in January. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Sundance Institute announced two special awards on Wednesday. Cynthia Erivo will receive the Visionary Award and James Mangold the Trailblazer Award at the 2025 festival.

The Visionary Award is for Erivo's "uncompromising work and notable contributions to the entertainment industry." It cited her current role as Elphaba in Wicked and its upcoming sequel, as well as past roles in The Color Purple and Harriet, as Harriet Tubman.

Advertisement

Her 2023 film Drift premiered at the festival.

"Storytelling is the foundation of my work," Erivo said in a statement. "This recognition inspires me to continue championing bold, diverse stories that connect, challenge, and uplift us all."

Cynthia Erivo: 25 photos of the almost-EGOT icon

Cynthia Erivo arrives in the press room after winning a Tony Award at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Trailblazer Award is for Mangold's "unwavering dedication and notable contributions to the field of cinema." His latest film is the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and he has been working with Sundance since 1994.

"Sundance has been many things in my life; a faraway dream on a mountain, a laboratory at which I developed the script for Cop Land, a Festival at which I debuted Heavy, my first feature," Mangold said in a statement.

Advertisement

Mangold added that as an established filmmaker, Sundance became "a place I have proudly mentored talented young filmmakers."

Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning attend 'A Complete Unknown' premiere

Star Timothée Chalamet attends the premiere of biographical drama "A Complete Unknown" in Los Angeles on December 10, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The awards ceremony will also honor Sundance Institute Founding Senior Director of Artist Programs Michelle Satter. Vanguard Awards Presented by Acura will go to Didi director Sean Wang and Sugarcane codirectors Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie.

In January, Christopher Nolan won the Trailblazer Award. Vanguard Awards went to Celine Song and Maite Alberdi.

Sundance runs Jan. 23 - Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Disney scraps transgender story from Pixar series 'Win or Lose'
TV // 2 hours ago
Disney scraps transgender story from Pixar series 'Win or Lose'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A transgender storyline will no longer be included in Disney's "Win or Lose" when it streams in February.
'Bad Monkey' Season 2 to film in California
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bad Monkey' Season 2 to film in California
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The sophomore season of "Bad Monkey" will not be filmed in Florida, even though the story takes place in the Keys.
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
TV // 4 hours ago
'Mayor of Kingstown': Jeremy Renner series renewed for Season 4
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Mayor of Kingstown," a drama series starring Jeremy Renner, will return for a fourth season on Paramount+.
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
TV // 4 hours ago
Laverne Cox, George Wallace explore unconditional love in 'Clean Slate'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Clean Slate," a series starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace, is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 6.
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
TV // 4 hours ago
'Traitors' Season 3 trailer: Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia star
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Peacock is previewing Season 3 of "The Traitors," which premieres Jan. 9.
'Superman' teaser unveils Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Superman' teaser unveils Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- DC released a teaser for its "Superman" reboot starring David Corenswet ahead of the film's first teaser trailer.
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
TV // 6 hours ago
'Thousand Blows,' from 'Peaky Blinders' creator, to premiere Feb. 21
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "A Thousand Blows," which lands on the streamer Feb. 21.
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
TV // 7 hours ago
Millie Bobby Brown encounters giant robot in 'The Electric State'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new trailer for "The Electric State," starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
TV // 8 hours ago
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae teases Season 2, confirms Season 3
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae shared hints about Season 2 and confirmed there will be a Season 3 on "The Tonight Show."
Tiffany Boone overcame singing phobia for 'Lion King' love song
Movies // 12 hours ago
Tiffany Boone overcame singing phobia for 'Lion King' love song
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Tiffany Boone discusses playing Sarabi in "Mufasa: The Lion King," in theaters Friday, and overcoming a childhood fear to sing its love song, "Tell Me It's You.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement