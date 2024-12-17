'BET Year in Black 2024' recap special to air Dec. 29

"BET Year in Black 2024," a TV special recapping "the year's most unforgettable moments in Black culture," will premiere on BET. Photo courtesy of BET

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- BET has announced its BET Year in Black 2024 special. The network said in a press release Tuesday that the one-hour TV special will premiere Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her.

BET Year in Black 2024 recaps the year's "most unforgettable moments in Black culture," including the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Usher's Super Bowl performance, and the success of Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter.

The special also features a countdown of top moments in news and sports, from Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign to gymnast Simone Biles' record-breaking Olympic performance.

Jericka Duncan will host the special, with Ms. Pat, Michael Blackson, Jason Lee and Pretty Vee to join Duncan on a roundtable revisiting and counting down the year's top moments.

In addition, Muni Long will perform her hit single "Ruined Me" and the holiday song "Give Love on Christmas Day."

BET Year in Black 2024 will debut Dec. 29 and have an encore airing Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her.