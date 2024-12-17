Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 17, 2024 / 12:17 PM

'BET Year in Black 2024' recap special to air Dec. 29

By Annie Martin
"BET Year in Black 2024," a TV special recapping "the year's most unforgettable moments in Black culture," will premiere on BET. Photo courtesy of BET
"BET Year in Black 2024," a TV special recapping "the year's most unforgettable moments in Black culture," will premiere on BET. Photo courtesy of BET

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- BET has announced its BET Year in Black 2024 special.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that the one-hour TV special will premiere Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her.

Advertisement

BET Year in Black 2024 recaps the year's "most unforgettable moments in Black culture," including the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Usher's Super Bowl performance, and the success of Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter.

The special also features a countdown of top moments in news and sports, from Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign to gymnast Simone Biles' record-breaking Olympic performance.

Jericka Duncan will host the special, with Ms. Pat, Michael Blackson, Jason Lee and Pretty Vee to join Duncan on a roundtable revisiting and counting down the year's top moments.

In addition, Muni Long will perform her hit single "Ruined Me" and the holiday song "Give Love on Christmas Day."

BET Year in Black 2024 will debut Dec. 29 and have an encore airing Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
TV // 48 minutes ago
Lesley Nicol says 'Downton' co-star urged her to narrate 'Tabernacle' Christmas
NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Lesley Nicol says her "Downton Abbey" co-star, Hugh Bonneville, and her late brother were instrumental in her participation in the special, "Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir."
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
TV // 3 hours ago
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
NEW YORK, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "What We Do in the Shadows" wrapped up its six-season run this week, but star Kayvan Novak says he has no intention of completely letting go of his iconic character, Nandor, any time soon.
Movie review: 'Mufasa' adds little to 'Lion King'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Mufasa' adds little to 'Lion King'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "Mufasa: The Lion King," in theaters Friday, is a prequel to a remake and entirely derivative of its predecessors.
'The Witcher in Concert' to celebrate 10th anniversary of 'Wild Hunt'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'The Witcher in Concert' to celebrate 10th anniversary of 'Wild Hunt'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "The Witcher in Concert" tour will launch in 2025 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the video game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt."
'Black Bag' trailer: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender play married spies
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Black Bag' trailer: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender play married spies
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "Black Bag," a spy thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, opens in theaters in March.
'XO, Kitty' Season 2 trailer teases new drama, Peter visiting Korea
TV // 4 hours ago
'XO, Kitty' Season 2 trailer teases new drama, Peter visiting Korea
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "XO, Kitty," the TV spinoff of the "To All the Boys" films, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
Movies // 5 hours ago
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "28 Days Later" will become available to buy or rent on digital again Wednesday following the success of the "28 Years Later" trailer.
'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio team up in new sequel
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio team up in new sequel
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "Karate Kid: Legends," a new film in the "Karate Kid" franchise, opens in theaters in May.
11.4M tuned in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5B finale
TV // 6 hours ago
11.4M tuned in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5B finale
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount announced that 11.4 million people tuned in for the "Yellowstone" Season 5B finale.
Jonas Brothers booked for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
TV // 7 hours ago
Jonas Brothers booked for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The fraternal pop group Jonas Brothers has been booked to perform on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson to join Andrea Bocelli in Grammy holiday special
Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson to join Andrea Bocelli in Grammy holiday special
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes say 'Yellowstone' changed their lives forever
Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes say 'Yellowstone' changed their lives forever
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Sarah Paulson, Giovanni Ribisi
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Sarah Paulson, Giovanni Ribisi
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement