Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 2, 2024 / 12:12 PM

Britney Spears declared legally single on 43rd birthday

By Jessica Inman
Honoree Britney Spears attends the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. She is officially single after her divorce from Sam Asghari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Honoree Britney Spears attends the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. She is officially single after her divorce from Sam Asghari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is single once again, and the news arrived just in time for her 43rd birthday.

The pop legend and her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, had finalized their split in May, but they had to wait six months before California law would once again recognize them as single.

Advertisement

Asghari, 30, initiated the divorce in August 2023, just over a year after the couple tied the knot.

Neither of them have wasted time before moving into other romantic relationships, TMZ reports. Spears had been linked to Paul Soliz, who did her landscaping, while Asghari is apparently dating Brooke Irvine.

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time, and people grow apart and people move on...I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," he told People.

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life," he added. "A chapter of my life."

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 43: a look back

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

AC/DC to tour North America for first time in almost a decade
Music // 1 hour ago
AC/DC to tour North America for first time in almost a decade
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- AC/DC is taking its "Power Up Tour" to North America beginning April 10.
Megan Thee Stallion joins Twice in 'Strategy' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
Megan Thee Stallion joins Twice in 'Strategy' music video teaser
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released two previews of its music video for "Strategy" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson kills gang leader, escapes prison in 'Kraven the Hunter'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson kills gang leader, escapes prison in 'Kraven the Hunter'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures shared the opening eight minutes of "Kraven the Hunter," starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Yvonne Orji turns 41 and actor Annalise Basso turns 26, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 2.
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Animated adventure "Moana 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $135.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin is engaged to Eddie Murphy's son Eric.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Golf legend Lee Trevino turns 85 and comedian Sarah Silverman turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 1.
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44
Music // 1 day ago
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44.
Actress Hailee Steinfeld engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Actress Hailee Steinfeld engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have announced their engagement.
Alexander Ludwig: 'Earth Abides' characters seek purpose after apocalypse
TV // 2 days ago
Alexander Ludwig: 'Earth Abides' characters seek purpose after apocalypse
NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Alexander Ludwig told UPI he wanted to star in "Earth Abides" because the limited series is a realistic look at what could happen after a cataclysmic pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Chrissy Teigen, Kaley Cuoco
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Chrissy Teigen, Kaley Cuoco
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement