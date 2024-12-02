Britney Spears declared legally single on 43rd birthday

1 of 5 | Honoree Britney Spears attends the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018. She is officially single after her divorce from Sam Asghari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is single once again, and the news arrived just in time for her 43rd birthday. The pop legend and her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, had finalized their split in May, but they had to wait six months before California law would once again recognize them as single. Advertisement

Asghari, 30, initiated the divorce in August 2023, just over a year after the couple tied the knot.

Neither of them have wasted time before moving into other romantic relationships, TMZ reports. Spears had been linked to Paul Soliz, who did her landscaping, while Asghari is apparently dating Brooke Irvine.

"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time, and people grow apart and people move on...I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other," he told People.

"That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life," he added. "A chapter of my life."

Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts.