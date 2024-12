Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso

1 of 2 | Yvonne Orji arrives on the red carpet at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on November 22, 2021. The actor turns 41 on December 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Artist Georges-Pierre Seurat in 1859

-- Circus co-founder Charles Ringling in 1863

-- Musician Maria Callas in 1923

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig Jr. in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III in 1931 (age 93)

-- Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 1939

-- Artist William Wegman in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Cathy Lee Crosby in 1944 (age 80)

-- Fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1946

-- Actor Dennis Christopher in 1950 (age 74)

-- Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Steven Bauer in 1956 (age 68)

-- Figure skater Randy Gardner in 1958 (age 66)

-- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Brendan Coyle in 1962 (age 62)

-- Writer Ann Patchett in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Lucy Liu in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Rena Sofer in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Joe Lo Truglio in 1970 (age 54)

-- Musician/actor Treach (Naughty By Nature) in 1970 (age 54)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Monica Seles in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Nelly Furtado in 1978 (age 46)

-- Musician Britney Spears in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor/musician Jana Kramer in 1983 (age 41)

-- NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Yvonne Orji in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Daniela Ruah in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Alfred Enoch in 1988 (age 36)

-- Musician Charlie Puth in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Celeste O'Connor in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Annalise Basso in 1998 (age 26)

