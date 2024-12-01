Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 1, 2024 / 10:54 AM

Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin is engaged to Eddie Murphy's son Eric

By Karen Butler
Actor Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin is planning to marry Eddie Murphy's son Eric. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Actor Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin is planning to marry Eddie Murphy's son Eric. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin is engaged to Eddie Murphy's son Eric.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Saturday.

"We're engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!" the couple captioned a gallery of a romantic video of Eric proposing.

Lawrence, 28, and Murphy, 35, have been dating for more than three years, TMZ reported.

Their dads co-starred in the films Boomerang and Life.

