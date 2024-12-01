Advertisement
Dec. 1, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin

By UPI Staff
Lee Trevino talks with reporters during the Ascension Charity Classic Legends Luncheon at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings, Mo., on July 27, 2022. The golf legend turns 85 on December 1. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | Lee Trevino talks with reporters during the Ascension Charity Classic Legends Luncheon at Norwood Hills Country Club in Jennings, Mo., on July 27, 2022. The golf legend turns 85 on December 1. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French wax-figure sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1761

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Alston in 1911

-- Singer/actor Mary Martin in 1913

-- Singer Lou Rawls in 1933

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino in 1939 (age 85)

-- Comedian Richard Pryor in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer/actor Bette Midler in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Treat Williams in 1951

-- Actor Deep Roy in 1957 (age 67)

-- Model Carol Alt in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Golden Brooks in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian Sarah Silverman in 1970 (age 54)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Matthew Shepard, University of Wyoming student killed because he was gay, in 1976

-- Actor Dean O'Gorman in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Riz Ahmed in 1982 (age 43)

-- Rapper Yolandi Visser in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Charles Michael Davis in 1984 (age 40)

-- Singer/actor Janelle Monae in 1985 (age 39)

-- Rock singer Tyler Joseph in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Zoe Kravitz in 1988 (age 36)

-- TV personality/animal conservationist Robert Irwin in 2003 (age 21)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

