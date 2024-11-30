1 of 2 | Hailee Steinfeld is engaged to pro football player Josh Allen. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Hawkeye and Emily Dickinson actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen have announced their engagement. The couple shared a photo Friday of them kissing in front of a rose-covered arch near the ocean. Advertisement

Allen, 28, is down on one knee and Steinfeld, 27, is standing.

The NFL was quick to offer its support of the match on social media.

"Congratulations to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on their engagement!" the pro football organization wrote on X.

Advertisement

A source close to the lovebirds told People.com their families fully support the relationship.

"They've been head over heels from the start," the insider said. "Their families are thrilled."

UsMagazine.com said the couple have been dating for more than a year.

