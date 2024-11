Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Vito the pug was crowned the winner of the National Dog Show, earning his owners a $20,000 grand prize, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Thursday.

"I was optimistic," Vito's handler, Michael Scott, said in a statement. "I always hope to get a really good look [from the judge]. ... Vito has a beautiful head and expression. Great outline."

Advertisement Spoiler alert... We have our top dog! Congratulations to the winner of The National Dog Show presented by Purina pic.twitter.com/FjaAYc7tAo— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 28, 2024

John O'Hurley and David Frei hosted the show on NBC and Peacock.

Last year's winner was a Sealyham Terrier named Stache.