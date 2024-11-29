Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 29, 2024 / 12:52 PM

'Modern Family' vets spend Thanksgiving in hospitals with their kids

By Karen Butler
Jesse Tyler Ferguson's son was in the hospital on Thanksgiving, just two days after Ferguson's mother Ann died. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson's son was in the hospital on Thanksgiving, just two days after Ferguson's mother Ann died. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI.

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson spent Thanksgiving Thursday in a New York hospital with his sick son.

"I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He's also fine,)" Ferguson captioned a photo of him holding his child in Friday's post.

"Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare."

He did not offer details about the reason for the child's trip to the hospital.

The actor also did not say which of his sons -- Beckett Mercer, 4, or Sullivan "Sully" Louis, 2 with his husband Justin Mikita -- had been sick.

Ferguson's former co-star Bowen was at a hospital with one of her teenage sons on the holiday, as well.

"It's not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He's fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING," Bowen captioned an Instagram photo of her son standing outside of a hospital in the snow.

Mikita commented on her post: "Us too."

Earlier in the week, Ferguson's mother Ann died.

"This photo of me taking my first steps away from my mom's opened arms is one of my favorite pictures. In recent days I helped my mom take some of her last steps. We said goodbye to her on Tuesday November 25," Ferguson wrote.

"Today I give thanks that I was able to be with her in her final moments on this earth. You only get one mom and I'm glad she was mine. My arms will always be open for you. RIP Mom."

The actor shared photos of him as a baby with his mother and then a more recent portrait of them both smiling.

