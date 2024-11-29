Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Don Cheadle, Diane Ladd

1 of 3 | Don Cheadle arrives at the Excelsior Pier during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2022, in Italy. The actor turns 60 on November 29. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Austrian physicist Christian Doppler in 1803

-- Author Louisa May Alcott in 1832

-- Chinese Empress Dowager Tz'u Hsi in 1835

-- English electrical engineer John Fleming in 1849

-- Irish novelist C.S. Lewis in 1898

-- Author Madeleine L'Engle in 1918

-- Sports broadcasting legend Vin Scully in 1927

-- Former French President Jacques Chirac in 1932

-- British blues musician John Mayall in 1933

-- Actor Diane Ladd in 1935 (age 89)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Denny Doherty in 1940

-- Musician/composerMusician/composer Chuck Mangione in 1940 (age 84)

-- Comedian Garry Shandling in 1949

-- Filmmaker Joel Coen in 1954 (age 70)

-- Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in 1955 (age 69)

-- Comedian Howie Mandel in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Janet Napolitano, former U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, in 1957 (age 67)

-- U.S. Ambassador/former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Cathy Moriarty in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Kim Delaney in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Tom Sizemore in 1961

-- Actor Andrew McCarthy in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Don Cheadle in 1964 (age 60)

-- Singer Jonathan Knight in 1968 (age 56)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera in 1969 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Brian Baumgartner in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Anna Faris in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Chadwick Boseman in 1976

-- Actor Lauren German in 1978 (age 46)

-- Rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Gemma Chan in 1982 (age 42)

-- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Diego Boneta in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Laura Marano in 1995 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI