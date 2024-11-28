Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 28, 2024 / 9:52 AM

Broadway stars sing, dance at rainy Thanksgiving parade in NYC

By Karen Butler
The Beagle Scout Snoopy and best friend Woodstock balloon floats down Central Park West in the rain during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | The Beagle Scout Snoopy and best friend Woodstock balloon floats down Central Park West in the rain during the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The casts of the Broadway musicals Death Becomes Her and The Outsiders braved the cold and rain Thursday to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Temperatures were expected to be in the low- to mid-40s throughout the morning.

Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker are hosting the NBC broadcast, which will include dozens of floats and giant balloons.

Thousands of spectators were seen bundled up in winter gear and rain ponchos.

Highlights of the event, which is also streaming on Peacock, will also include performances by high school and college marching bands, as well as music and theater stars like Idina Mezel, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Billy Porter, Loud Luxury, T-Pain, Ariana Madix, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Dan + Shay, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations and Charli D'Amelio.

The Radio City Rockettes are also slated to dance during the holiday tradition.

The parade ends at noon when Santa Claus arrives on his sleigh, officially kicking off the Christmas season.

Moments from the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Beagle Scout Snoopy and Woodstock balloon floats past Columbus Circle in the rain during the 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

