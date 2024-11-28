Jennifer Garner grieving the death of her dog Birdie

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Actress Jennifer Garner has announced the death of her beloved 9-year-old golden retriever, Birdie.
"It is hard to know how to write this -- it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing. Birdie let us know [last] Thursday that she wasn't feeling herself (a renowned foodie, Birdie never missed a meal)," Garner, 52, posted on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a gallery of photos and videos of her with her pet.