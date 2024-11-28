Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Paul Shaffer, Alan Ritchson

1 of 3 | Paul Shaffer performs at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020, in New York City. The musician turns 75 on November 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- English poet William Blake in 1757

-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866

-- Motown Records founder/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 95)

-- Oscar winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 81)

-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 74)

-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 72)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 65)

-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 64)

-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 63)

-- Comedian/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 62)

-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967

-- TV personality/author Richard Osman in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 42)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Advertisement

-- Rapper/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 31)

-- Auto racer Chase Elliott in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Lee Rodriguez in 1999 (age 25)