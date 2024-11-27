Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM / Updated Nov. 27, 2018 at 1:13 PM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Robin Givens, Elizabeth Marvel

By UPI Staff
Robin Givens walks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on November 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Robin Givens walks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on November 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Astronomer/scientist Anders Celsius in 1701

-- TV personality "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917

-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937

-- Actor/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

-- Musician Eddie Rabbitt in 1941

-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941

-- Musician Jimi Hendrix in 1942

-- Actor James Avery in 1945

-- Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, president of Djibouti, in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI

-- Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 71)

-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy" in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor William Fichtner in 1956 (age 68)

-- Caroline Kennedy, ambassador/daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Advertisement

-- Musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Michael Rispoli in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More/Korn/Black Sabbath) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Michael Vartan in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Elizabeth Marvel in 1969 (age 55)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor/TV personality Jaleel White in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Alison Pill in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Lashana Lynch in 1987 (age 37)

-- Musician Chanyeol (EXO) in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Zoe Colletti in 2001 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher 4' video game enters 'full-scale production'
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'The Witcher 4' video game enters 'full-scale production'
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Video game "The Witcher 4," aka Project Polaris, is in full production at CD Projekt Red.
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
Music // 12 hours ago
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a teaser for "Winter Ahead," his holiday song with Park Hyo-shin.
Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle introduce infant son, Bash
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Brittney Griner, wife Cherelle introduce infant son, Bash
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, shared the first photos with their baby boy, Bash.
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' coming to HBO, Max
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' coming to HBO, Max
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," a documentary about the life and career of Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will premiere on HBO and Max in December.
Rod Stewart to headline 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury festival
Music // 16 hours ago
Rod Stewart to headline 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury festival
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Rod Stewart will perform during the Sunday "Legend" slot at Glastonbury music festival.
'The Talk' series finale set for Dec. 20 on CBS
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Talk' series finale set for Dec. 20 on CBS
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that "The Talk" will end its 15-season run on Dec. 20.
Eagles add April shows to Las Vegas residency
Music // 17 hours ago
Eagles add April shows to Las Vegas residency
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced additional dates for their Las Vegas residency show at the Sphere.
Jeremy Renner to serve as grand marshal of Hollywood holiday parade
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Jeremy Renner to serve as grand marshal of Hollywood holiday parade
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner is set to serve as grand marshal of Hollywood's upcoming holiday parade.
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
TV // 17 hours ago
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 2 on Disney+, a day earlier than originally planned.
'Way Home' Season 3 to premiere on Hallmark+ Jan. 2
TV // 17 hours ago
'Way Home' Season 3 to premiere on Hallmark+ Jan. 2
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the time-travel family drama, "The Way Home," is set to premiere on Hallmark+ on Jan. 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' to premiere early on Dec. 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement