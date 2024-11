Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Robin Givens, Elizabeth Marvel

1 of 2 | Robin Givens walks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 5, 2020, in New York City. The actor turns 60 on November 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

-- Astronomer/scientist Anders Celsius in 1701

-- TV personality "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917

-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937

-- Actor/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940

File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

-- Musician Eddie Rabbitt in 1941

-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941

-- Musician Jimi Hendrix in 1942

-- Actor James Avery in 1945

-- Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, president of Djibouti, in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Eduardo Munoz/UPI

-- Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 71)

-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy" in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor William Fichtner in 1956 (age 68)

-- Caroline Kennedy, ambassador/daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

-- Musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Michael Rispoli in 1960 (age 64)

-- Musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More/Korn/Black Sabbath) in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Michael Vartan in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Elizabeth Marvel in 1969 (age 55)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor/TV personality Jaleel White in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Alison Pill in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Lashana Lynch in 1987 (age 37)

-- Musician Chanyeol (EXO) in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Zoe Colletti in 2001 (age 23)