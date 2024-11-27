Famous birthdays for Nov. 27: Robin Givens, Elizabeth Marvel

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Astronomer/scientist Anders Celsius in 1701
-- TV personality "Buffalo Bob" Smith in 1917
-- Writer Gail Sheehy in 1937
-- Actor/martial arts star Bruce Lee in 1940
-- Musician Eddie Rabbitt in 1941
-- Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Henry Carr in 1941
-- Musician Jimi Hendrix in 1942
-- Actor James Avery in 1945
-- Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, president of Djibouti, in 1947 (age 77)
-- Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Curtis Armstrong in 1953 (age 71)
-- Bill Nye "The Science Guy" in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor William Fichtner in 1956 (age 68)
-- Caroline Kennedy, ambassador/daughter of President John F. Kennedy, in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Actor Michael Rispoli in 1960 (age 64)
-- Musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More/Korn/Black Sabbath) in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Fisher Stevens in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Robin Givens in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Michael Vartan in 1968 (age 56)
-- Actor Elizabeth Marvel in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor/TV personality Jaleel White in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Alison Pill in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Lashana Lynch in 1987 (age 37)
-- Musician Chanyeol (EXO) in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Aubrey Peeples in 1993 (age 31)
-- Actor Zoe Colletti in 2001 (age 23)