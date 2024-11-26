'The Witcher 4' video game enters 'full-scale production'

Video game "The Witcher 4," aka Project Polaris, is in full production at CD Projekt Red. Photo courtesy of CD Projekt

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Highly-anticipated video game The Witcher 4 has entered "full-scale production" at CD Projekt Red. Studio VP and game director Sebastian Kalemba confirmed the news Tuesday on social media following the CD Projekt Q3 financial update presentation.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase! With new challenges just around the corner, it's the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping now! Stay tuned for what's on the other side of the coin!" he wrote.

I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase! With new challenges just around the corner, it's the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping... pic.twitter.com/2pJdsg2sWX— Sebastian Kalemba (@Skalemba) November 26, 2024

During the presentation, CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski announced the game recently finished preproduction.

"I'm proud to confirm that several weeks ago the Polaris team wrapped up preproduction and moved on to full-scale production -- the most intensive phase of development," he said, according to IGN. "We are very pleased with our progress on this project, and I wish to thank the team for its dedication."



The Witcher 4 is a sequel to the video games The Witcher (2007), The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015). The franchise is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series.

CD Projekt announced the sequel in 2022, sharing that the game will kick off "a new saga for the franchise."

Sapkowski's books were also adapted as a live-action Netflix television series, which starred Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in its first three seasons. Liam Hemsworth will take over the role in Season 4, which is expected to premiere in 2025.