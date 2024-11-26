Trending
Nov. 26, 2024 / 8:42 AM

Memorial to be held for Broadway icon Gavin Creel on Monday

By Karen Butler
The Broadway community will celebrate the life of the late Tony winner Gavin Creel at a memorial ceremony in New York City Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Broadway community will celebrate the life of the late Tony winner Gavin Creel at a memorial ceremony in New York City Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A memorial is slated to be held Monday for Broadway icon Gavin Creel.

"He brought irrepressible verve, passion, and boundless energy to his onstage roles while devoting his offstage time to advocacy and community-building," said a press release announcing the celebration-of-life ceremony.

The event is to take place at New York's St. James Theatre at 4 p.m. EST.

It will be open to the public and live-streamed online.

Every Broadway theater will dim its lights on Dec. 3 at 6:45 p.m. in Creel's honor.

Most Broadway shows are closed on Monday nights.

Creel died of cancer at his home in September. He was 48.

The Tony winner is known for his roles in the New York and London stage musicals Hello, Dolly! Mary Poppins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Book of Mormon, Bounce, Hair, Into the Woods and La Cage aux Folles.

TV // 24 minutes ago
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- DC Studios co-head and filmmaker James Gunn has announced that filming wrapped on the live-action series, "Peacemaker."
TV // 1 hour ago
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying were among the winners at the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York Monday night.
TV // 2 hours ago
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Courtney B. Vance has signed on to play the god Zeus in Season 2 of the teen adventure series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians."
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Musician Natasha Bedingfield turns 43 and actor Garcelle Beauvais turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 26.
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Queen Latifah is set to host the 47th Kennedy Center Honors.
Movies // 19 hours ago
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Sterling K. Brown, who is best known for his roles in "American Fiction" and "This is Us," will star in the live-action "Voltron" movie.
Music // 20 hours ago
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is teasing new dates for her "Lifetimes Tour."
Movies // 21 hours ago
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" ahead of an Opening Fan Day Event Dec. 19.
Music // 22 hours ago
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Michelle Buteau will host the Billboard Music Awards Dec. 12.
Movies // 22 hours ago
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- "Queer," a new film directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring James Bond actor Daniel Craig, opens in theaters Wednesday.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
