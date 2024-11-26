Memorial to be held for Broadway icon Gavin Creel on Monday

The Broadway community will celebrate the life of the late Tony winner Gavin Creel at a memorial ceremony in New York City Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A memorial is slated to be held Monday for Broadway icon Gavin Creel. "He brought irrepressible verve, passion, and boundless energy to his onstage roles while devoting his offstage time to advocacy and community-building," said a press release announcing the celebration-of-life ceremony. Advertisement

The event is to take place at New York's St. James Theatre at 4 p.m. EST.

It will be open to the public and live-streamed online.

Every Broadway theater will dim its lights on Dec. 3 at 6:45 p.m. in Creel's honor.

Most Broadway shows are closed on Monday nights.

Creel died of cancer at his home in September. He was 48.

The Tony winner is known for his roles in the New York and London stage musicals Hello, Dolly! Mary Poppins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Book of Mormon, Bounce, Hair, Into the Woods and La Cage aux Folles.

