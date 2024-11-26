1 of 3 | WNBA star Brittney Griner (L) and her wife, Cherelle, shared the first photos with their baby boy, Bash. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, are introducing their infant son, Bash. The couple shared the first photos with their 4-month-old baby boy Tuesday on Instagram. Advertisement

The slideshow features photos of Griner and her wife holding Bash in his nursery. The room features a green accent wall with Bash's name spelled out in silver letters.

"Bash may have the best room in the house," Griner captioned the post.

Cherelle Griner commented on the photos in a statement to CBS Mornings.

"Family shoots have become a team effort. It's a series of smiles, tears, feedings and naps," she said. "We love every second and can't wait to take our first Christmas pictures as a family."

Griner and Cherelle Griner married in 2019 and announced in April that they were expecting their first child. Griner shared Bash's birth with CBS Sports in July.

"He is amazing," she said of her son. "They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."

Griner is a center for the women's professional basketball team Phoenix Mercury. She made headlines in 2022 after being arrested and imprisoned in Russia. She was detained in the country for nearly 10 months.