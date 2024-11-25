Trending
Nov. 25, 2024 / 7:42 AM

Best-selling novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford dies at 91

By Karen Butler
Barbara Taylor Bradford has died at the age of 91. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Barbara Taylor Bradford has died at the age of 91. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford, whose books have sold more than 91 million copies to date, has died at the age of 91.

"With the deepest and heartfelt sadness, it is confirmed that international bestselling author Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE has died," Bradford's official website said Monday.

"Barbara, 91, died peacefully at her home yesterday (24 November 2024) following a short illness, and was surrounded by loved ones to the very end."

Among Bradford's works include A Woman of Substance, The Heir, The Wonder of it All, A Man of Honor, The Lion's Den, Breaking the Rules, Just Rewards, Emma's Secret, Love in Another Town and Angel.

The author married Hollywood film and television producer Robert Bradford in 1963.

They were together until he died in July 2019.

HarperCollins CEO Charlie Redmayne said in a statement: "Barbara Taylor Bradford was a truly exceptional writer whose first book, the international bestseller A Woman of Substance changed the lives of so many who read it -- and still does to this day.

"She was a natural storyteller, deeply proud of her Yorkshire roots -- she would regale us of her time working on the Yorkshire Evening Post with fellow reporter Keith Waterhouse and trainee photographer Peter O'Toole, the dawn of the Soho café society, and the many happy years shared with the love of her life, her husband, Bob," Redmayne added. "For 45 years, she was a huge part of our company and a great, great friend we will miss her so much -- but there is some solace in the knowledge that she is now, once again, alongside her beloved Bob. A life well-lived."

