Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu

1 of 3 | Joel Kinnaman attends the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 2, 2021. The actor turns 45 on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include industrialist: Advertisement

-- Andrew Carnegie in 1835

-- Automobile designer Karl Benz in 1844

-- Social reformer Carrie Nation in 1846

-- Writer Leonard Woolf in 1880

-- Pope John XXIII in 1881

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe DiMaggio in 1914

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor Noel Neill in 1920

-- Actor Ricardo Montalban in 1920

-- Actor Kathryn Crosby in 1933

-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Gibbs in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Percy Sledge in 1941

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor Ben Stein in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor John Larroquette in 1947 (age 77)

-- TV personality/choreographer Bruno Tonioli in 1955 (age 69)

-- John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960

-- Musician Amy Grant in 1960 (age 64)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Kevin Chamberlin in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Scott Mercado (Candlebox) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Tim Armstrong (Rancid) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Billy Burke in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Christina Applegate in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Eddie Steeples in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Kristian Nairn in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Joel Kinnaman in 1979 (age 45)

-- Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush in 1981 (age 43)

-- TV personality/former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 1981 (age 43)

-- Competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Katie Cassidy in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Stephanie Hsu in 1990 (age 34)