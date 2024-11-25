Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include industrialist:
-- Andrew Carnegie in 1835
-- Automobile designer Karl Benz in 1844
-- Social reformer Carrie Nation in 1846
-- Writer Leonard Woolf in 1880
-- Pope John XXIII in 1881
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Joe DiMaggio in 1914
-- Actor Noel Neill in 1920
-- Actor Ricardo Montalban in 1920
-- Actor Kathryn Crosby in 1933
-- Football Hall of Fame member Joe Gibbs in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Percy Sledge in 1941
-- Actor Ben Stein in 1944 (age 80)
-- Actor John Larroquette in 1947 (age 77)
-- TV personality/choreographer Bruno Tonioli in 1955 (age 69)
-- John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960
-- Musician Amy Grant in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Kevin Chamberlin in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Scott Mercado (Candlebox) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Tim Armstrong (Rancid) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Billy Burke in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Rodney Sheppard (Sugar Ray) in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Christina Applegate in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Eddie Steeples in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Kristian Nairn in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Joel Kinnaman in 1979 (age 45)
-- Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush in 1981 (age 43)
-- TV personality/former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager in 1981 (age 43)
-- Competitive eater Joey Chestnut in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Katie Cassidy in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Stephanie Hsu in 1990 (age 34)