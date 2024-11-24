Trending
Nov. 24, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Game show legend Chuck Woolery dies at 83

By Karen Butler
Chuck Woolery, host of the 80s and 90s TV show "The Love Connection," throws a ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in 2015. Woolery died this weekend at the age of 83. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Chuck Woolery, host of the 80s and 90s TV show "The Love Connection," throws a ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers-St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in 2015. Woolery died this weekend at the age of 83. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Game show legend Chuck Woolery has died at the age of 83.

"It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him. RIP brother," Dr. Mark Young, who co-hosted a podcast with Woolery, wrote on social media late Saturday.

Young separately told TMZ he was at Woolery's Texas home when Woolery said he wasn't feeling well and went to lie down.

A short time later, he was struggling to breathe.

Paramedics were called, but he died before they could transport him to a hospital.

Woolery was the original host of Wheel of Fortune from 1975 to 1981, then presided over Love Connection from 1983 to 1994. He also had shorter stints as the star of '80s Quiz Show, Greed, The Dating Game, The Chuck Woolery Show and Scrabble.

For the past decade, he and Young co-hosted the podcast, Blunt Force Truth.

