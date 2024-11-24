Trending
Nov. 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Sarah Hyland, Stephen Merchant

By UPI Staff
Sarah Hyland attends the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023. The actor turns 34 on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sarah Hyland attends the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023. The actor turns 34 on November 24.

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert in 1859

-- Artist Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Musician Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Writer Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 86)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Musician Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Musician Pete Best (Beatles/Beat Brothers/Lee Curtis and the All-Stars) in 1941 (age 83)

-- Comedian/actor Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 82)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 81)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Clem Burke (Romantics/Blondie) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Shae D'Lyn in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Garret Dillahunt in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Conleth Hill in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 59)

-- Nauruan President David Adeang in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Chad Taylor (Live) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Jaidyn Triplett in 2010 (age 14)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

