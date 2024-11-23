Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will soon be featured on the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Walt Disney World's Muppet Vision 3D movie attraction is closing at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida, but its iconic characters are set to take over the Orlando theme park's Rock 'n' Roller Coaster. Disney announced the changes Friday. Advertisement

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, which opened in 1999, previously had music and a story-line inspired by the rock music of Aerosmith.

The new version will see Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and other Muppets mingling with music stars for a festival.

The Muppet Vision 3D attraction, which opened in 1991, is being shuttered to make way for a new area dedicated to the animated Monsters Inc. franchise.

Construction on the Monsters Inc. land is expected to begin next year.

No specific closing dates for the current interactions have been announced yet.

"Jim Henson's final project was Muppet Vision 3D, now regarded as a true theme park classic. Innovation was always Jim Henson's north star, and his trailblazing career led him to a unique challenge: a truly immersive Muppet experience where audiences are part of the happy chaos of the iconic Muppet Show," The Jim Henson Co. wrote on Facebook Saturday.

"Originally debuting in 1991, Muppet Vision 3D combined 3D technology with real-world practical effects, alongside animatronic and live Muppet characters," the statement continued. "The result was a one-of-a-kind Jim Henson experience, and an unforgettable capstone to Jim's magnificent career. As we learn of the show's upcoming closure in its current form at Disney's Hollywood Studios , we look forward to Muppet Vision 3D's next act."

