Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Bruce Vilanch, Vincent Cassel

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804
-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859
-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887
-- Actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888
-- Musician Johnny Mandel in 1925
-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934
-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 83)
-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942
-- Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, in 1943 (age 81)
-- Comedy writer/actor Bruce Vilanch in 1948 (age 76)
-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 75)
-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician Bruce Hornsby (Ambrosia/Other Ones) in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Maxwell Caulfield in 1959 (age 65)
-- TV personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 64)
-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Vincent Cassel in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Actor Oded Fehr in 1970 (age 54)
-- TV personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor/musician Lucas Grabeel in 1984 (age 40)
-- TV personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor/musician Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 32)
-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 17)