Nov. 23, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Bruce Vilanch, Vincent Cassel

By UPI Staff
Bruce Vilanch attends "A Night with Whoopi" in Venice Beach, Calif., on July 20. The comedy writer and actor turns 77 on November 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804

-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859

-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887

-- Actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888

-- Musician Johnny Mandel in 1925

-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934

-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 83)

-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942

-- Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, in 1943 (age 81)

-- Comedy writer/actor Bruce Vilanch in 1948 (age 76)

-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 75)

-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Bruce Hornsby (Ambrosia/Other Ones) in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Maxwell Caulfield in 1959 (age 65)

-- TV personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 64)

-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Vincent Cassel in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Oded Fehr in 1970 (age 54)

-- TV personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor/musician Lucas Grabeel in 1984 (age 40)

-- TV personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor/musician Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 32)

-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 17)

