Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow says her family group chat was "on fire" following her onscreen kiss with Timothée Chalamet. The 52-year-old actress and wellness icon discussed her upcoming film, Marty Supreme, Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Advertisement

"I've sort of not done a lot of films recently, and I've been focused on my business at Goop," she told Fallon. "And then, this movie came up, and my brother, who's a filmmaker, was like, 'This is a great director, and you should meet with him.'"

Her daughter, Apple, was an enthusiastic supporter of her mom's first big movie in five years. Her last was the 2019 Avengers: Endgame.

"When Apple found out, of course Timothée Chalamet was in it, then that sealed the deal," she added.

Marty Supreme is directed, co-written and produced by Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems). The movie is about a ping pong player, but specific plot details have not yet been shared.

When Paltrow and Chalamet, 28, were filming a kissing scene, the paparazzi snapped photos which have been widely circulated online.

"And then it was like, all my mom group texts were like, 'Oh, my God,'" Paltrow said. "They were on fire."

