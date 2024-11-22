Actor Jonathan Majors, ex-girlfriend settle abuse and defamation lawsuit

Actor Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari have jointly asked a New York federal judge to dismiss her assault and defamation claims against the actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari have jointly asked a New York federal judge to dismiss her assault and defamation claims against the actor, Jabbari's attorney said Friday. Jabarri has reached a settlement with Majors, attorney Brittany Henderson said in a statement to issued to media outlets. Advertisement

"Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process," Henderson said. "As a result of her commitment to justice, the lawsuit that she filed against Jonathan Majors has been favorably settled. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high."

Jabbari sued Majors in March accusing him of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution in what she said was a physically abusive relationship.

Majors has appeared in Marvel Studios films including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he portrayed the supervillain Kang the Conqueror, and in Creed III among other roles.

Marvel ended its association with him following his arrest and conviction in the 2023 misdemeanor assault case. He was convicted of two misdemeanor charges for assaulting Jabbari in December 2023.

Advertisement

Jabbari's lawsuit, filed in March, alleged defamation as well as abuse. She said she was defamed by Majors when he said on Good Morning America that he had "never laid [his] hands on a woman."

Majors was supposed to have one of the lead roles in Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but the film was scrapped.

He has repeatedly denied the assault allegations. He was sentenced in April to domestic violence counseling in the assault on Jabarri.

In the assault incident, Jabarri was seen on a video being shoved back into an SUV by Majors in New York City's Lower Manhattan near Canal Street.