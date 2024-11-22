Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Actor Jonathan Majors, ex-girlfriend settle abuse and defamation lawsuit

By Doug Cunningham
Actor Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari have jointly asked a New York federal judge to dismiss her assault and defamation claims against the actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari have jointly asked a New York federal judge to dismiss her assault and defamation claims against the actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari have jointly asked a New York federal judge to dismiss her assault and defamation claims against the actor, Jabbari's attorney said Friday.

Jabarri has reached a settlement with Majors, attorney Brittany Henderson said in a statement to issued to media outlets.

Advertisement

"Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process," Henderson said. "As a result of her commitment to justice, the lawsuit that she filed against Jonathan Majors has been favorably settled. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high."

Jabbari sued Majors in March accusing him of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution in what she said was a physically abusive relationship.

Majors has appeared in Marvel Studios films including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he portrayed the supervillain Kang the Conqueror, and in Creed III among other roles.

Marvel ended its association with him following his arrest and conviction in the 2023 misdemeanor assault case. He was convicted of two misdemeanor charges for assaulting Jabbari in December 2023.

Advertisement

Jabbari's lawsuit, filed in March, alleged defamation as well as abuse. She said she was defamed by Majors when he said on Good Morning America that he had "never laid [his] hands on a woman."

Majors was supposed to have one of the lead roles in Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but the film was scrapped.

He has repeatedly denied the assault allegations. He was sentenced in April to domestic violence counseling in the assault on Jabarri.

In the assault incident, Jabarri was seen on a video being shoved back into an SUV by Majors in New York City's Lower Manhattan near Canal Street.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
TV // 3 hours ago
NBC reveals 'Suits: L.A.' cast, office in teaser
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC released the teaser for "Suits: L.A." on Friday. The show premieres Feb. 23.
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Fly Me to the Moon," a romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, is coming to Apple TV+ in December.
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
TV // 5 hours ago
'Your Friends & Neighbors': Jon Hamm series gets Season 2 renewal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has signed off on "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2, even though Season 1 doesn't premiere until April.
'Speak No Evil' to stream Dec. 6 on Peacock
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Speak No Evil' to stream Dec. 6 on Peacock
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a psychological horror movie starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, will stream on Peacock.
Jelly Roll releases 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' track 'Run It'
Music // 6 hours ago
Jelly Roll releases 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' track 'Run It'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll has released "Run It," a new song for the upcoming movie "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," which premieres Dec. 20.
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
TV // 8 hours ago
'Landman' premiere draws more than 5 million viewers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- More than five million viewers tuned in Sunday for the two-episode premiere of "Landman," starring Billy Bob Thornton.
Blackpink's Rosé releases 'Number One Girl' single, music video
Music // 8 hours ago
Blackpink's Rosé releases 'Number One Girl' single, music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Rosé released a single and music video for "Number One Girl," a song from her debut solo album, "Rosie."
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
TV // 8 hours ago
'The Day of the Jackal' is renewed for Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "The Day of the Jackal," starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock and Sky.
Gwyneth Paltrow's group chat was 'on fire' after Timothée Chalamet kiss
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's group chat was 'on fire' after Timothée Chalamet kiss
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow discussed her onscreen kiss with "Marty Supreme" co-star Timothée Chalamet on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Nicki Minaj releases 10th anniversary edition of 'The Pinkprint'
Music // 10 hours ago
Nicki Minaj releases 10th anniversary edition of 'The Pinkprint'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj released a 10th anniversary edition of her album "The Pinkprint" on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Dacre Montgomery, Scarlett Johansson
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Dacre Montgomery, Scarlett Johansson
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Jelly Roll releases 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' track 'Run It'
Jelly Roll releases 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' track 'Run It'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement