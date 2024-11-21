Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 21, 2024 / 1:42 PM

'XO, Kitty' Season 2 to stream on Netflix Jan. 16

By Jessica Inman
Anna Cathcart attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2023. She returns for Season 2 of "XO, Kitty," which begins streaming Jan. 16. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 4 | Anna Cathcart attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2023. She returns for Season 2 of "XO, Kitty," which begins streaming Jan. 16. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix shared first-look photos for XO, Kitty Season 2, which lands on the streamer Jan. 16.

The show follows Kitty (Anna Cathcart), who reevaluates what love means after arriving at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) thinking she'd already had that figured out with her boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi).

"By the end she's like, 'I literally have no idea about anything. I am figuring it out. There are so many people now that are a possibility,'" Cathcart told Netflix's Tudum. "To see her world expand is a huge, huge difference and will be a really fun thing to follow."

Season 2 picks up in Kitty's next school semester.

"She has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother's past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change," an official synopsis reads.

New characters Stella, Praveena and Jin are portrayed by Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee respectively.

"As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family, and love are more complicated than she ever imagined," the description continues.

The show is an offshoot of To All The Boys movie trilogy, which were inspired by Jenny Han's novels.

Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Ailyah also star.

