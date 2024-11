Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Adam DeVine, David Guetta

1 of 3 | Adam DeVine attends the premiere of "The Out-Laws" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on June 26, 2023. The actor turns 41 on November 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Marie Curie, discoverer of radium, in 1867

-- Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in 1879

-- Musician Phil Spitalny in 1890

-- Filmmaker Herman Mankiewicz in 1897

-- Writer Albert Camus in 1913

-- Evangelist Billy Graham in 1918

-- Musician Al Hirt in 1922

-- Musician Joan Sutherland in 1926

-- Actor Melvin "Dakin" Matthews in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Johnny Rivers in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician Joni Mitchell in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor Christopher Knight in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Tommy Thayer (Kiss) in 1960 (age 64)

-- DJ David Guetta in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Jason London in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Jeremy London in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Adam DeVine in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Lucas Neff in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Tinie Tempah, born Patrick Okogwu, in 1988 (age 36)

- Actor/musician Algee Smith in 1994 (age 30)

-- Musician Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, in 1996 (age 28)

-- Actor Hannah Zeile in 1997 (age 27)