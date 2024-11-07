Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Adam DeVine, David Guetta

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
-- Explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728
-- Marie Curie, discoverer of radium, in 1867
-- Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in 1879
-- Musician Phil Spitalny in 1890
-- Filmmaker Herman Mankiewicz in 1897
-- Writer Albert Camus in 1913
-- Evangelist Billy Graham in 1918
-- Musician Al Hirt in 1922
-- Musician Joan Sutherland in 1926
-- Actor Melvin "Dakin" Matthews in 1940 (age 84)
-- Musician Johnny Rivers in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Joni Mitchell in 1943 (age 81)
-- Actor Christopher Knight in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Tommy Thayer (Kiss) in 1960 (age 64)
-- DJ David Guetta in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Jason London in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Jeremy London in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Adam DeVine in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Lucas Neff in 1985 (age 39)
-- Musician Tinie Tempah, born Patrick Okogwu, in 1988 (age 36)
- Actor/musician Algee Smith in 1994 (age 30)
-- Musician Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, in 1996 (age 28)
-- Actor Hannah Zeile in 1997 (age 27)