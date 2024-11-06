Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 6, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Patina Miller, Rebecca Romijn

By UPI Staff
Patina Miller performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The musician/actor turns 40 on November 6. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 3 | Patina Miller performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The musician/actor turns 40 on November 6. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814

-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851

-- Musician John Philip Sousa in 1854

-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887

-- Writer Harold Ross in 1892

-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 95)

-- Filmmaker Mike Nichols in 1931

-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Glenn Frey (Eagles/Longbranch/Pennywhistle) in 1948

-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 69)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960

-- Musician Paul Brindley (Sundays) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician/actor Corey Glover (Living Colour) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 56)

-- Writer Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 55)

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

RELATED Rebecca Romijn turns 50: a look back

-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 54)

-- Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Thandiwe Newton in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 52)

-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976

-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor/musician Patina Miller in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (33)

-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Thandiwe Newton turns 50: a look back

Thandiwe Newton turns 50: a look back
<< Show Caption >>

Latest Headlines

'Entourage's Adrian Grenier, wife Jordan expecting second child
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'Entourage's Adrian Grenier, wife Jordan expecting second child
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Adrian Grenier, an actor known for playing Vincent Chase on "Entourage," is expecting his second child with his wife.
Beyonce channels Pamela Anderson in 'Bodyguard' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Beyonce channels Pamela Anderson in 'Bodyguard' music video
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Beyoncé released a Pamela Anderson-themed music video for her song "Bodyguard" and urged people to vote.
Luke Hemsworth joins 'Deadloch' Season 2
TV // 16 hours ago
Luke Hemsworth joins 'Deadloch' Season 2
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- "Westworld" actor Luke Hemsworth will star in Season 2 of the Prime Video series "Deadloch."
Babymonster shares 'Drip' performance video
Music // 17 hours ago
Babymonster shares 'Drip' performance video
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster released a performance video for "Drip," a song from its debut album of the same name.
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
TV // 19 hours ago
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- NBC will air "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," "National Dog Show," "Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular" and "Motown Christmas," plus holiday classics "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Luke Hemsworth turns 44 and actor Famke Janssen turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 5.
'Outer Banks' to end with Season 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Banks' to end with Season 5
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday it has renewed "Outer Banks" for its fifth and final season. The second part of Season 4 premieres Thursday.
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, their kids to star in horror movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, their kids to star in horror movie
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Neon announced the production of "Family Movie" on Monday. The horror-comedy stars real-life family Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon.
The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega to star in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
Movies // 1 day ago
The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega to star in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye will make his big screen debut in a film inspired by his album "Hurry Up Tomorrow."
'The Voice': Sting, Jennifer Hudson join Season 26 as mega mentors
TV // 1 day ago
'The Voice': Sting, Jennifer Hudson join Season 26 as mega mentors
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Sting and Jennifer Hudson will serve as mega mentors in Season 26 of the NBC singing competition series "The Voice."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
NBC's holiday schedule: parades, classics and new specials
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, their kids to star in horror movie
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, their kids to star in horror movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement