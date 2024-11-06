Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Patina Miller, Rebecca Romijn

1 of 3 | Patina Miller performs during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The musician/actor turns 40 on November 6. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

-- Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814

-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851

-- Musician John Philip Sousa in 1854

-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887

-- Writer Harold Ross in 1892

-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 95)

-- Filmmaker Mike Nichols in 1931

-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Glenn Frey (Eagles/Longbranch/Pennywhistle) in 1948

-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960

-- Musician Paul Brindley (Sundays) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician/actor Corey Glover (Living Colour) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 56)

-- Writer Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 54)

-- Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Thandiwe Newton in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 52)

-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976

-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 46)

-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor/musician Patina Miller in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (33)

-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 27)

