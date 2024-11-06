Famous birthdays for Nov. 6: Patina Miller, Rebecca Romijn

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone, in 1814
-- Charles Henry Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones and Co./first editor of The Wall Street Journal, in 1851
-- Musician John Philip Sousa in 1854
-- James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, in 1861
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Johnson in 1887
-- Writer Harold Ross in 1892
-- Actor June Squibb in 1929 (age 95)
-- Filmmaker Mike Nichols in 1931
-- Actor Sally Field in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Glenn Frey (Eagles/Longbranch/Pennywhistle) in 1948
-- TV journalist/former California first lady Maria Shriver in 1955 (age 69)
-- Actor Lori Singer in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Lance Kerwin in 1960
-- Musician Paul Brindley (Sundays) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician/actor Corey Glover (Living Colour) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Kelly Rutherford in 1968 (age 56)
-- Writer Colson Whitehead in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Ethan Hawke in 1970 (age 54)
-- Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Thandiwe Newton in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Rebecca Romijn in 1972 (age 52)
-- Pat Tillman, pro football player turned soldier, in 1976
-- Actor Taryn Manning in 1978 (age 46)
-- Former NBA player Lamar Odom in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor/musician Patina Miller in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Katie Leclerc in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Emma Stone in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Pierson Fode in 1991 (33)
-- Actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin in 1997 (age 27)