Nov. 5, 2024 / 2:29 PM

'Entourage's Adrian Grenier, wife Jordan expecting second child

By Annie Martin
Adrian Grenier is expecting his second child with his wife, Jordan Grenier. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Adrian Grenier is expecting his second child with his wife, Jordan Grenier. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Entourage alum Adrian Grenier is going to be a dad of two.

The 48-year-old actor is expecting his second child with his wife, Jordan Grenier.

The couple shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo with their 18-month-old son, Seiko Aurelius.

"Overjoyed for our incoming [baby] #springbaby #babyannouncement #roundtwo #bigbrother #surprisegender #momanddad," the caption reads.

Grenier and his wife married in Morocco in June 2022. The couple announced the birth of their son the following June.

"In an instant... Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space. We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar," the pair said at the time.

Grenier is best known for playing Vincent Chase on the HBO series Entourage. He most recently starred in the Netflix series Clickbait.

