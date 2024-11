Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen

1 of 2 | Luke Hemsworth attends the premier of "Reminiscence" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 17, 2021. The actor turns 44 on November 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Actor/musician Roy Rogers in 1911

-- Actor Vivien Leigh in 1913

-- Musician Ike Turner in 1931

-- Actor Elke Sommer in 1940 (age 84)

-- Musician Art Garfunkel (Simon & Garfunkel) in 1941 (age 83)

-- Writer/actor Sam Shepard in 1943

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Musician Gram Parsons (Byrds) in 1946

-- Musician Peter Noone (Herman's Hermits) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Jimmie Spheeris in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Walton in 1952

-- TV personality Kris Jenner in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Robert Patrick in 1958 (age 66)

-- Musician Bryan Adams in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Tilda Swinton in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Tatum O'Neal in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Andrea McArdle in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Famke Janssen in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Judy Reyes in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Seth Gilliam in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Sam Rockwell in 1968 (age 56)

-- Musician Mark Hunter (James) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Ryan Adams in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Sebastian Arcelus in 1976 (age 48)

-- Golfer Bubba Watson in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Luke Hemsworth in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Kevin Jonas in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Zak Henri in 1994 (age 30)