Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Humorist Will Rogers in 1879
-- Journalist Walter Cronkite in 1916
-- Actor Doris Roberts in 1925
-- Actor Loretta Swit in 1937 (age 87)
-- Former U.S. first lady Laura Bush in 1946 (age 78)
-- Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in 1946
-- Novelist Charles Frazier in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Markie Post in 1950
-- Comedian Kathy Griffin in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Ralph Macchio in 1961 (age 63)
-- Television personality Jeff Probst in 1961 (age 63)
-- Singer/actor/songwriter Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Matthew McConaughey in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Samantha Smith in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Steven Ogg in 1973 (age 51)
-- Actor Jean-Luc Bilodeau in 1990 (age 34)