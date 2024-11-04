Advertisement
Nov. 4, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio

By UPI Staff
Matthew McConaughey stands on the sidelines during the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 1, 2019. The actor turns 55 on November 4. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Matthew McConaughey stands on the sidelines during the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 1, 2019. The actor turns 55 on November 4. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Humorist Will Rogers in 1879

-- Journalist Walter Cronkite in 1916

-- Actor Doris Roberts in 1925

-- Actor Loretta Swit in 1937 (age 87)

-- Former U.S. first lady Laura Bush in 1946 (age 78)

-- Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in 1946

-- Novelist Charles Frazier in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Markie Post in 1950

-- Comedian Kathy Griffin in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Ralph Macchio in 1961 (age 63)

-- Television personality Jeff Probst in 1961 (age 63)

-- Singer/actor/songwriter Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Matthew McConaughey in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Samantha Smith in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Steven Ogg in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Jean-Luc Bilodeau in 1990 (age 34)

