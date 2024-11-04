ASCAP names Women Behind the Music honorees

1 of 3 | Coco Jones, seen at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, is among the honorees at the ASCAP Women Behind the Music. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Coco Jones, Autumn Rowe and Amanda Jones will be acknowledged for their contributions to music. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers will honor the trio at the Women Behind the Music event Nov. 12. Advertisement

"These trailblazing women join an illustrious group of previous honorees that includes songwriters, artists, managers, attorneys, label executives and music publishers," a press release states.

Coco Jones is a singer and songwriter with five Grammy nominations and one win to her name, and she is well-known for her album What I Didn't Tell You.

Autumn Rowe is a songwriter who has received two Grammy nominations and one win.

"She has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Dua Lipa, Diana Ross, Ava Max, Leona Lewis and Lukas Graham, among others," the press release states. "Along the way, Rowe has become a prominent advocate in the fight for songwriter's rights and for women in music."

Amanda Jones, meanwhile is a composer who has worked on such projects as Jodie, Mea Culpa and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

"She then received a 2023 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition and Direction for her original music on two episodes of Apple TV+'s Home Season," the press release reads.