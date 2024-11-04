Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 1:25 PM

ASCAP names Women Behind the Music honorees

By Jessica Inman
Coco Jones, seen at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, is among the honorees at the ASCAP Women Behind the Music. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
1 of 3 | Coco Jones, seen at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, is among the honorees at the ASCAP Women Behind the Music. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Coco Jones, Autumn Rowe and Amanda Jones will be acknowledged for their contributions to music.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers will honor the trio at the Women Behind the Music event Nov. 12.

Advertisement

"These trailblazing women join an illustrious group of previous honorees that includes songwriters, artists, managers, attorneys, label executives and music publishers," a press release states.

Coco Jones is a singer and songwriter with five Grammy nominations and one win to her name, and she is well-known for her album What I Didn't Tell You.

Autumn Rowe is a songwriter who has received two Grammy nominations and one win.

"She has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Dua Lipa, Diana Ross, Ava Max, Leona Lewis and Lukas Graham, among others," the press release states. "Along the way, Rowe has become a prominent advocate in the fight for songwriter's rights and for women in music."

Amanda Jones, meanwhile is a composer who has worked on such projects as Jodie, Mea Culpa and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

"She then received a 2023 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition and Direction for her original music on two episodes of Apple TV+'s Home Season," the press release reads.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
Music // 22 minutes ago
Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams will perform together in London next summer.
Kelly Clarkson to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special
TV // 1 hour ago
Kelly Clarkson to host NBC's Rockefeller Christmas Tree special
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson will host the TV special "Christmas at Rockefeller Center" on NBC and Peacock in December.
TXT releases new EP, 'Over the Moon' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Over the Moon' music video
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released the EP "The Star Chapter: Sanctuary" and a music video for the song "Over the Moon."
Stars mourn legendary music producer Quincy Jones: 'Mentor. Role model. King'
Music // 2 hours ago
Stars mourn legendary music producer Quincy Jones: 'Mentor. Role model. King'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Celebrities are paying tribute to the late music producer Quincy Jones. LL Cool J, Colman Domingo, Victoria Monét, David Guetta and Michael Caine have all honored the legendary composer on their social media pages.
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
TV // 3 hours ago
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The "SNL Election Special" is poking fun at the presidential candidates the night before Election Day.
New 'Walking Dead' teaser shows Daryl, Carol in Spain
TV // 5 hours ago
New 'Walking Dead' teaser shows Daryl, Carol in Spain
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A new "Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 teaser shows franchise icons Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride traveling through sunny Spain.
Charli XCX, Kim Gordon make BBC Radio's Top 10 musicians of 2024 list
Music // 6 hours ago
Charli XCX, Kim Gordon make BBC Radio's Top 10 musicians of 2024 list
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- BBC Radio 6 has released in alphabetical order its roster of the Top 10 musicians of 2024.
Music legend Quincy Jones dead at 91
Music // 6 hours ago
Music legend Quincy Jones dead at 91
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones, who worked with superstars like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 91.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Actor Matthew McConaughey turns 55 and actor Ralph Macchio turns 63, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 4.
Actor James Van Der Beek announces cancer diagnosis
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Actor James Van Der Beek announces cancer diagnosis
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Actor James Van Der Beek, 47, famous for his roles in the TV series Dawson's Creek and the film Varsity Blues, has been diagnosed with cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC commissioner blasts Kamala Harris' appearance on 'SNL'
FCC commissioner blasts Kamala Harris' appearance on 'SNL'
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
Chloe Grace Moretz publicly comes out as a gay woman
Chloe Grace Moretz publicly comes out as a gay woman
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement