Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Nelly, Luna Lauren Vélez

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734
-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755
-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795
-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865
-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913
-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 90)
-- Writer/commentator Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 86)
-- Author Shere Hite in 1942
-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician J.D. Souther (Souther-Hillman-Furay Band/Longbranch/Pennywhistle) in 1945
-- Writer Dale Brown in 1956 (age 68)
-- Musician Carter Beauford (Dave Matthews Band) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Peter Mullan in 1959 (age 65)
-- Musician k.d. lang in 1961 (age 63)
-- Musician Bobby "Dall" Kuykendall (Poison) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Luna Lauren Vélez in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Fieldy, born Reginald Arvizu (Korn) in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Meta Golding in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 51)
-- Musician Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Danny Cooksey in 1975 (age 49)
-- Musician Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie/Postal Service) in 1975 (age 49)
-- TV personality Karamo Brown in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician Kendall Schmidt in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 26)
-- Actor Sunny Sandler in 2008 (age 16)