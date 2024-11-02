Famous birthdays for Nov. 2: Nelly, Luna Lauren Vélez

1 of 2 | Nelly attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on March 24. The musician turns 50 on November 2. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1734

-- Marie Antoinette, queen of France, in 1755

-- James Polk, the 11th president of the United States, in 1795

-- Warren G. Harding, the 29th president of the United States, in 1865

-- Actor Burt Lancaster in 1913

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Ken Rosewall in 1934 (age 90)

-- Writer/commentator Pat Buchanan in 1938 (age 86)

-- Author Shere Hite in 1942

-- Actor Stefanie Powers in 1942 (age 82)

-- Musician J.D. Souther (Souther-Hillman-Furay Band/Longbranch/Pennywhistle) in 1945

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer Dale Brown in 1956 (age 68)

-- Musician Carter Beauford (Dave Matthews Band) in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Peter Mullan in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician k.d. lang in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Bobby "Dall" Kuykendall (Poison) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Luna Lauren Vélez in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor David Schwimmer in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Fieldy, born Reginald Arvizu (Korn) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Meta Golding in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Marisol Nichols in 1973 (age 51)

-- Musician Nelly, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Danny Cooksey in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie/Postal Service) in 1975 (age 49)

-- TV personality Karamo Brown in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Kendall Schmidt in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Brielle Barbusca in 1998 (age 26)

-- Actor Sunny Sandler in 2008 (age 16)