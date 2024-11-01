Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 11:08 AM

Chlöe, Joey McIntyre to star in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Jessica Inman
Chloe Bailey will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 6 | Chloe Bailey will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- NBC is previewing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup of celebrity appearances and floats.

The 98th special will star Chlöe, Joey McIntyre, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes and Ariana Madix, a press release states.

Advertisement

Other celebrities include Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren, Sebastián Yatra, Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason.

New balloons include Minnie Mouse and The Elf on the Shelf, while Dora's Fantastical Rainforest and Candy Cosmos are among the new floats.

"The 98th Macy's Parade lineup will be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music's biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holidays," the official description reads.

The parade airs on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, with an NBC rerun at 2 p.m.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive for the NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. The sisters are almost two years apart in age. Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Babymonster releases 'Drip' album, music video
Music // 15 minutes ago
Babymonster releases 'Drip' album, music video
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster released its debut album, "Drip," and a music video for its song of the same name.
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
TV // 21 minutes ago
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Genesis Rodriguez told UPI her espionage thriller, "Lioness," has taught her a lot about the dangerous world in which we live, but she doesn't let it keep her up at night.
The Cure releases first album in almost two decades
Music // 1 hour ago
The Cure releases first album in almost two decades
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Cure released "Songs of a Lost World," their first new album in nearly two decades, on Friday.
Mariah Carey declares official start of Christmas season: 'It's time!'
Music // 3 hours ago
Mariah Carey declares official start of Christmas season: 'It's time!'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning pop star Mariah Carey released a new video at midnight declaring the start of the 2024 Christmas season, now that Halloween is over.
Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special
TV // 4 hours ago
Halle Bailey, Smokey Robinson to host NBC's Motown Christmas special
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson have signed on to host NBC's 2-hour Motown Christmas special.
Shameik Moore, D'Arcy Carden see 'The Gutter' as live-action cartoon
Movies // 4 hours ago
Shameik Moore, D'Arcy Carden see 'The Gutter' as live-action cartoon
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Shameik Moore and D'Arcy Carden discuss their physical comedy and absurd improvisations in the bowling comedy "The Gutter," in theaters and digital video-on-demand Friday.
Naveen Andrews relishes rare comedic role in 'Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
TV // 6 hours ago
Naveen Andrews relishes rare comedic role in 'Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Naveen Andrews told UPI he wanted to portray the patriarch on "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh" because it was a rare opportunity for him to play a comedic role.
Foster relationship in 'Before' hits close to home for Rosie Perez
TV // 6 hours ago
Foster relationship in 'Before' hits close to home for Rosie Perez
NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Rosie Perez told UPI she wanted her new psychological thriller, "Before," to accurately portray life in the U.S. foster care system because she experienced this firsthand as a youth.
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The cast of the blockbuster Avenger films has assembled to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the upcoming election.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 1: David Foster, Anthony Kiedis
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 1: David Foster, Anthony Kiedis
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Musician David Foster turns 75 and rocker Anthony Kiedis turns 62, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Dermot Mulroney, Willow Smith
Famous birthdays for Oct. 31: Dermot Mulroney, Willow Smith
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Avengers assemble to endorse Kamala Harris for president
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement