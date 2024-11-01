Chlöe, Joey McIntyre to star in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

1 of 6 | Chloe Bailey will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- NBC is previewing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup of celebrity appearances and floats. The 98th special will star Chlöe, Joey McIntyre, Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes and Ariana Madix, a press release states. Advertisement

Other celebrities include Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren, Sebastián Yatra, Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny and Ginna Claire Mason.

New balloons include Minnie Mouse and The Elf on the Shelf, while Dora's Fantastical Rainforest and Candy Cosmos are among the new floats.

"The 98th Macy's Parade lineup will be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music's biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holidays," the official description reads.

The parade airs on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, with an NBC rerun at 2 p.m.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive for the NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. The sisters are almost two years apart in age. Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo