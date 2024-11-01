Trending
Nov. 1, 2024 / 12:28 PM

Alexandra Daddario gives birth to first child

By Jessica Inman
Alexandra Daddario, pictured at the Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 6, just gave birth to her first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Alexandra Daddario, pictured at the Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 6, just gave birth to her first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Alexandra Daddario gave birth to her first child, sharing the baby news in an Instagram post on Halloween.

She posted a photo of her newborn, surrounded by small chocolates.

"I thought this was a weird bowl of candy," she captioned that photo.

Lily Collins, Jewel, Jenny Mollen and Tommy Dorfman were among those to comment on her post.

"Omg congrats!" Collins wrote.

Daddario, who stars in Mayfair Witches, is married to Andrew Form, a film producer she met in New York City.

The baby is the couple's first.

Form also has two children from his previous marriage to Jordan Brewster.

In a Vogue interview earlier this year, Daddario shared that she had previously lost a pregnancy.

"Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you've been through them. I really related to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn't understand fully before," she said. "It's very, very painful."

