Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle

Google is celebrating Halloween with a Magic Cat Academy game Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Google

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Magic Cat Academy is back in Google's Halloween Doodle. The illustration shows a black cat, Momo, wearing an astronaut helmet, and staring angrily into eyes of the several ghosts. Advertisement

When users click the play button, a short animation shows Momo launching into space on a broom stick.

"This year, she's embarking on an out of this world adventure, battling her arch nemesis, Marshmallow the ghost, across the layers of the atmosphere," an official description reads.

The game prompts players to obliterate ghosts and other ghoulish creatures by "drawing its symbol anywhere" when it appears in the frame.

This is the third time Momo has appeared in a Halloween Doodle. She debuted in 2016, facing "ghouls in school," and then made a 2020 appearance for a "commotion in the ocean."