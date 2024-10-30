Armie Hammer, seen at the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2019, will attempt to start a new chapter of his acting career with an upcoming western. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Three years after Armie Hammer stepped away from Hollywood amid multiple sexual assault allegations, he appears to be attempting a comeback. Hammer, 38, will star in the film Frontier Crucible alongside Thomas Jane. The western is set in the 1870s and takes inspiration from Harry Whittington's book Desert Stake-Out. Advertisement

Frontier Crucible, which is set to begin filming in November, will mark Hammer's first acting gig since he was accused of rape in 2021.

He was also accused of being mentally, physically and emotionally abusive, and sending obscene messages to women that included references to cannibalism.

Hammer, who had previously starred in Call Me By Your Name and Death on the Nile was not ultimately charged with sexual assault, but his acting career had appeared to be over.

In a social media post shared Wednesday, Hammer made it clear that that isn't the case.

"Back in the saddle," he wrote in his caption accompanying his photo carousel.

The first image shows Hammer in a black cowboy hat, apparently gazing into the distance, his new script in his lap.

Myles Clohessy, Zane Holtz, Mary Strickley and Eddie Spears also star in Frontier Crucible. Additional details about Hammer's character have not yet been revealed.

Hammer, who apparently spent his time away from Hollywood selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands, has also launched The Armie HammerTime Podcast.

"Armie sits down with extraordinary people from all walks of life as he rebuilds his own," a description reads, according to Variety. "Don't worry... we feed him before every episode."

His first guest is actor and comedian Tom Arnold.