Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Eva Marcille, Gael García Bernal

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735
-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885
-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896
-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 89)
-- Musician Grace Slick (Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship) in 1939 (age 85)
-- Musician Otis Williams (Temptations) in 1041 (age 83)
-- Actor/filmmaker Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 79)
-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Chris Slade (AC/DC/Manfred Mann's Earth Band) in 1946 (age 78)
-- Musician Timothy B. Schmit (Eagles/Bee Gees/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band/Spinal Tap) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 67)
-- Actor Michael Beach in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 54)
-- Comedian/TV personality Ben Bailey in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Gael García Bernal in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 46)
-- Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora in 1979 (age 45)
-- Businesswoman/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Fiona Dourif in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Shaun Sipos in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 42)
-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 40)
-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 36)
-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 35)