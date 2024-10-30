Trending
Oct. 30, 2024

Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Eva Marcille, Gael García Bernal

By UPI Staff
Eva Marcille arrives for the BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Nightclub & Beachclub at the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas on October 8. The model/actor turns 40 on October 30. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Eva Marcille arrives for the BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Nightclub & Beachclub at the Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas on October 8. The model/actor turns 40 on October 30. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- John Adams, second president of the United States, in 1735

-- Poet Ezra Pound in 1885

-- Actor Ruth Gordon in 1896

-- Journalist Robert Caro in 1935 (age 89)

-- Musician Grace Slick (Jefferson Airplane/Jefferson Starship) in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Otis Williams (Temptations) in 1041 (age 83)

-- Actor/filmmaker Henry Winkler in 1945 (age 79)

-- News correspondent Andrea Mitchell in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Chris Slade (AC/DC/Manfred Mann's Earth Band) in 1946 (age 78)

-- Musician Timothy B. Schmit (Eagles/Bee Gees/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band/Spinal Tap) in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Harry Hamlin in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Kevin Pollak in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Michael Beach in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Nia Long in 1970 (age 54)

-- Comedian/TV personality Ben Bailey in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Gael García Bernal in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen

-- Actor Matthew Morrison in 1978 (age 46)

-- Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora in 1979 (age 45)

-- Businesswoman/former first daughter Ivanka Trump in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Fiona Dourif in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Shaun Sipos in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Clemence Poesy in 1982 (age 42)

-- Model/actor Eva Marcille in 1984 (age 40)

-- Model Ashley Graham in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Janel Parrish in 1988 (age 36)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin in 1989 (age 35)

File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

