Frankenstein's monster will be a prominent feature at the new Dark Universe theme park, opening May 22. Image courtesy of Universal Orlando

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Florida's Universal Orlando Resort released a preview video Tuesday for the "Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment" attraction that is slated to open in its new Dark Universe park May 22. "From the experiments of Victoria Frankenstein to a twisted landscape where monsters roam, Dark Universe is a grim world of myth and mystery," the park's website said. Advertisement

Tuesday's 70-second clip introduces the fictional Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-granddaughter of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, the mad scientist who cobbled together the parts of various corpses and reanimated them into a breathing abomination in Mary Shelley's classic horror novel, Frankenstein.

"Together, we will finish what my great-grandfather started," the animated figure tells visitors at her foreboding-looking mansion.

The clip also shows other realistic-looking, ferocious and familiar creatures from Universal movies such as Werewolf, Dracula and the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Here's your first peek at some of the animated figures wreaking havoc in Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. Learn more: https://t.co/N1BBmRm3vE pic.twitter.com/qYgyzLyNYi— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 29, 2024