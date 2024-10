Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Finola Hughes, Rufus Sewell

1 of 4 | Finola Hughes attends the 72nd annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles on January 25, 2020. The actor turns 65 on October 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Comedian/musician Fanny Brice in 1891

-- Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels in 1897

-- Political cartoonist Bill Mauldin in 1921

-- Former Liberian President/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 1938 (age 85)

-- Artist Bob Ross in 1942

-- Musician Denny Laine (Moody Blues/Wings) in 1944

-- Musician Melba Moore in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Richard Dreyfuss in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor Kate Jackson in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Dan Castellaneta in 1957 (age 67)

-- Journalist David Remnick in 1958 (age 66)

-- Actor Finola Hughes in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Randy Jackson in 1961 (age 63)

-- Musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Rufus Sewell in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Joely Fisher in 1967 (age 57)

-- Musician Doug "SA" Martinez (311) in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Winona Ryder in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Gabrielle Union in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Tracee Ellis Ross in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Jon Abrahams in 1977 (age 47)

-- Actor Ben Foster in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Chris Baio (Vampire Weekend) in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Derek Theler in 1986 (age 38)

-- Musician Tove Lo, born Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, in 1987 (age 37)