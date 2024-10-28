Trending
Oct. 28, 2024 / 11:53 AM

George Clooney to make Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

By Jessica Inman
George Clooney, pictured at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, will appear on Broadway for the first time in March. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/ UPI
1 of 4 | George Clooney, pictured at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, will appear on Broadway for the first time in March. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- George Clooney's Broadway run now has an opening date.

The 63-year-old actor will take the Winter Garden Theater stage for the first time when Good Night, and Good Luck begins previews March 12.

Clooney portrays Edward R. Murrrow, the journalist who challenges Senator Joseph McCarthy.

"As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his team at CBS choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda," an official synopsis reads. "... Good Night, and Good Luck chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation -- and won."

Clooney teamed with Grant Heslov to pen the play. The duo wrote the screenplay for the 2005 film of the same name, which received six Academy Award nominations.

Clooney portrayed Fred W. Friendly in the movie, and served as its director.

David Cromer directs the Broadway show, which officially opens April 3.

