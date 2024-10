Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Joaquin Phoenix, Caitlyn Jenner

1 of 2 | Joaquin Phoenix, winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role for "Joker," arrives backstage with his Oscar during the 92nd annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 50 on October 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Scholar Desiderius Erasmus in 1466

-- Rifle maker Eliphalet Remington in 1793

-- Writer Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Film costumer Edith Head in 1897

-- Actor Elsa Lanchester in 1902

-- Writer Evelyn Waugh in 1903

-- Artist Francis Bacon in 1909

-- Dr. Jonas Salk, a developer of the polio vaccine, in 1914

-- Former baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn in 1926

-- Actor Joan Plowright in 1929 (age 95)

-- Musician Charlie Daniels in 1936

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Lenny Wilkens in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Actor Jane Alexander in 1939 (age 85)

-- Actor Dennis Franz in 1944 (age 80)

-- Musician Wayne Fontana (Mindbenders) in 1945

-- Musician/actor Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Olympic decathlon champion/TV personality Caitlyn Jenner in 1949 (age 75)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Annie Potts in 1952 (age 72)

-- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in 1955 (age 69)

-- Musician Stephen Morris (New Order/Joy Division) in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician William Reid (Jesus and Mary Chain) in 1958 (age 66)

-- TV personality Sheryl Underwood in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Lauren Holly in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Jami Gertz in 1965 (age 59)

-- Comedian Andy Richter in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Chris Bauer in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Julia Roberts in 1967 (age 57)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Actor Jeremy Davies in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Ben Harper in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Brad Paisley in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Joaquin Phoenix in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Gwendoline Christie in 1978 (age 46)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Dave Tirio (Plain White T's) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Matt Smith in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Finn Wittrock in 1984 (age 40)

Advertisement

-- Actor Troian Bellisario in 1985 (age 39)

-- Musician Frank Ocean in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Devon Murray in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Sierra McCormick in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Nolan Gould in 1998 (age 26)