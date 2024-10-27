Advertisement
Oct. 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Kelly Osbourne, Simon Le Bon

By UPI Staff
Kelly Osbourne reads confetti notes in Times Square on December 31, 2020, in New York City. The TV personality turns 40 on October 27.


Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Humanist Erasmus in 1469

-- Explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Musician Niccolo Paganini in 1782

-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811

-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858

-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872



-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908

-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911

-- Poet Dylan Thomas in 1914

-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922

-- Artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923

-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932

-- Comedian/actor John Cleese in 1939 (age 85)

-- Musician Lee Greenwood in 1942 (age 82)



-- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 79)

-- Filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946

-- Musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) in 1949 (age 75)

-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 72)

-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 71)

-- Musician Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran) in 1958 (age 66)



-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer/Mavericks) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver) in 1967

-- Musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1967 (age 57)

-- Writer Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 49)

-- Mountaineer/inspirational speaker Aron Ralston in 1975 (age 49)

-- TV personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 40)

-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 31)

-- NBA player Lonzo Ball in 1997 (age 27)



