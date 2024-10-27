Famous birthdays for Oct. 27: Kelly Osbourne, Simon Le Bon

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
-- Humanist Erasmus in 1469
-- Explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728
-- Musician Niccolo Paganini in 1782
-- Sewing machine developer Isaac Singer in 1811
-- Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1858
-- Etiquette arbiter Emily Post in 1872
-- Painter Lee Krasner in 1908
-- Actor Leif Erickson in 1911
-- Poet Dylan Thomas in 1914
-- Actor Nanette Fabray in 1920
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ralph Kiner in 1922
-- Artist Roy Lichtenstein in 1923
-- Poet Sylvia Plath in 1932
-- Comedian/actor John Cleese in 1939 (age 85)
-- Musician Lee Greenwood in 1942 (age 82)
-- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 1945 (age 79)
-- Filmmaker Ivan Reitman in 1946
-- Musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) in 1949 (age 75)
-- Writer Fran Lebowitz in 1950 (age 74)
-- Musician K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) in 1951 (age 73)
-- Actor Roberto Benigni in 1952 (age 72)
-- Actor Robert Picardo in 1953 (age 71)
-- Musician Simon Le Bon (Duran Duran) in 1958 (age 66)
-- Actor Marla Maples in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer/Mavericks) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver) in 1967
-- Musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) in 1967 (age 57)
-- Writer Zadie Smith in 1975 (age 49)
-- Mountaineer/inspirational speaker Aron Ralston in 1975 (age 49)
-- TV personality Kelly Osbourne in 1984 (age 40)
-- Actor Troy Gentile in 1993 (age 31)
-- NBA player Lonzo Ball in 1997 (age 27)