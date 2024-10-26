Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Fọláké Olówófôyekù, Cary Elwes

1 of 2 | Fọláké Olówófôyekù attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The actor turns 41 on October 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900

-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906

-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919

-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942

-- Writer Pat Conroy in 1945

-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 79)

-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 78)

-- Former first lady/Sen./Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician David "Was" Weiss (Was(Not Was)) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Keith Strickland (B-52's) in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Natalie Merchant (10,000 Maniacs) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Steve Valentine in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Keith Urban in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Rosemarie DeWitt in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Anthony Rapp in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 51)

-- TV personality/journalist Paula Faris in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Florence Kasumba in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 47)

-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Fọláké Olówófôyekù in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Rhenzy Feliz in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 22)