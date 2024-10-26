Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Fọláké Olówófôyekù, Cary Elwes

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900
-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906
-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919
-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942
-- Writer Pat Conroy in 1945
-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 79)
-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 78)
-- Former first lady/Sen./Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 77)
-- Musician David "Was" Weiss (Was(Not Was)) in 1952 (age 72)
-- Musician Keith Strickland (B-52's) in 1953 (age 71)
-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 70)
-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 68)
-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 62)
-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Natalie Merchant (10,000 Maniacs) in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Steve Valentine in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Keith Urban in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Rosemarie DeWitt in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Anthony Rapp in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 51)
-- TV personality/journalist Paula Faris in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Florence Kasumba in 1976 (age 48)
-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 47)
-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 46)
-- Actor Fọláké Olówófôyekù in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Rhenzy Feliz in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 22)