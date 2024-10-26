Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 26, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Fọláké Olówófôyekù, Cary Elwes

By UPI Staff
Fọláké Olówófôyekù attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The actor turns 41 on October 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Fọláké Olówófôyekù attends the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The actor turns 41 on October 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Cereal foods entrepreneur C. W. Post in 1854

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Judy Johnson in 1900

-- Boxing champion Primo Carnera in 1906

-- Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, in 1919

-- Actor Bob Hoskins in 1942

-- Writer Pat Conroy in 1945

-- Actor Jaclyn Smith in 1945 (age 79)

-- TV personality Pat Sajak in 1946 (age 78)

-- Former first lady/Sen./Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1947 (age 77)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Musician David "Was" Weiss (Was(Not Was)) in 1952 (age 72)

-- Musician Keith Strickland (B-52's) in 1953 (age 71)

-- Actor James Pickens Jr. in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Rita Wilson in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Dylan McDermott in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Cary Elwes in 1962 (age 62)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Tom Cavanagh in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Natalie Merchant (10,000 Maniacs) in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Steve Valentine in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Keith Urban in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Rosemarie DeWitt in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Anthony Rapp in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Actor Seth MacFarlane in 1973 (age 51)

-- TV personality/journalist Paula Faris in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Florence Kasumba in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Jon Heder in 1977 (age 47)

-- Wrestler CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, in 1978 (age 46)

-- Actor Fọláké Olówófôyekù in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Rhenzy Feliz in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Julian Dennison in 2002 (age 22)

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Forrest Gump' reunion 'Here' lacks heart
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Forrest Gump' reunion 'Here' lacks heart
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Here," in theaters Nov. 1, reunites the cast and filmmakers of "Forrest Gump" in another history-spanning epic, but this one lacks the resonance of the 1994 classic.
Anime 'Tomb Raider' Netflix series to get second season
TV // 13 hours ago
Anime 'Tomb Raider' Netflix series to get second season
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix announced that its "Tomb Raider" anime series will get a second season.
'Defying Gravity' special to give behind-the-scenes look at 'Wicked'
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Defying Gravity' special to give behind-the-scenes look at 'Wicked'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Three days before the release of "Wicked," stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the film in the TV special "Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked."
Jin of BTS fronts rock band in 'I'll Be There' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
Jin of BTS fronts rock band in 'I'll Be There' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a single and music video for "I'll Be There," a song from his solo album "Happy."
Jeremiah Brent officially joins the cast in 'Queer Eye' Season 9
TV // 14 hours ago
Jeremiah Brent officially joins the cast in 'Queer Eye' Season 9
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Season 9 of "Queer Eye" premieres Dec. 11, with Jeremiah Brent replacing Bobby Berk.
'Our Little Secret' trailer: Lindsay Lohan wants to impress Kristin Chenoweth
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Our Little Secret' trailer: Lindsay Lohan wants to impress Kristin Chenoweth
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan tries to impress a disapproving Kristin Chenoweth in the trailer for the Netflix holiday film "Our Little Secret."
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Music // 16 hours ago
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Halsey released her "confessional concept album" "The Great Impersonator" on Friday.
Stars wear monochromatic looks at Women in Film Honors
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Stars wear monochromatic looks at Women in Film Honors
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Joey King, Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington and other celebrities wore shades of black, white and grey at the Women in Film Honors.
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Music // 17 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Megan: Act II," on Friday. The new album features 13 songs and follows the June release of "Megan."
'Drag Race Down Under': G Flip, Sasha Colby to serve as guest judges
TV // 19 hours ago
'Drag Race Down Under': G Flip, Sasha Colby to serve as guest judges
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- This season's guest judges include musical artist G Flip, "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, actor-singer Ladyhawke, TV personality Sophie Monk, pop star Peach PRC and and actor Matt Okine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
'Defying Gravity' special to give behind-the-scenes look at 'Wicked'
'Defying Gravity' special to give behind-the-scenes look at 'Wicked'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement