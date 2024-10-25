Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 25, 2024 / 11:26 AM

Stars wear monochromatic looks at Women in Film Honors

By Annie Martin
Joey King attends the Women in Film Honors on Thursday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 10 | Joey King attends the Women in Film Honors on Thursday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Monochromatic looks were in fashion Thursday at the Women in Film Honors.

Joey King, Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, Lili Reinhart, Nava Mau, Storm Reid and other celebrities wore shades of black, white and grey to the event at The Beverly Hilton hotel.

Advertisement

Women in Film hosts the benefit to raise funds for its educational and philanthropic programs, and honor women who are working to change the entertainment industry.

King, an actress known for The Kissing Booth film series and the crime drama The Act, received the Max Mara Face of the Future Award in recognition of her acting and producing work.

Other honorees included Winslet, who received the Crystal Award for Advocacy (Film), Michelle Buteau, who received the Crystal Award for Advocacy, and Kerry Washington, who received the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award.

Winslet wore an ivory Erdem jacquard pantsuit featuring floral detail and a patch honoring Lee Miller, the photographer she portrays in the biopic Lee.

Presenters included Emayatzy Corinealdi, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard, and a special appearance by actress and WIF Board of Directors member Jurnee Smollett.

Advertisement

King most recently starred in We Were the Lucky Ones, a Hulu series based on the Georgia Hunter novel.

Kerry Washington, Kate Winslet walk the red carpet at Women in Film Honors

Kerry Washington arrives for the 2024 Women in Film Honors event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on October 24, 2024. Washington received the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Our Little Secret' trailer: Lindsay Lohan wants to impress Kristin Chenoweth
Movies // 31 minutes ago
'Our Little Secret' trailer: Lindsay Lohan wants to impress Kristin Chenoweth
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan tries to impress a disapproving Kristin Chenoweth in the trailer for the Netflix holiday film "Our Little Secret."
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Music // 1 hour ago
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Halsey released her "confessional concept album" "The Great Impersonator" on Friday.
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Music // 2 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Megan: Act II," on Friday. The new album features 13 songs and follows the June release of "Megan."
'Drag Race Down Under': G Flip, Sasha Colby to serve as guest judges
TV // 4 hours ago
'Drag Race Down Under': G Flip, Sasha Colby to serve as guest judges
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- This season's guest judges include musical artist G Flip, "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, actor-singer Ladyhawke, TV personality Sophie Monk, pop star Peach PRC and and actor Matt Okine.
Lady Gaga releases new single 'Disease'
Music // 4 hours ago
Lady Gaga releases new single 'Disease'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lady Gaga has released a new single called "Disease."
'Good Omens' to wrap with 90-minute movie
TV // 5 hours ago
'Good Omens' to wrap with 90-minute movie
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The fantasy-comedy, "Good Omens," will wrap up with a 90-minute movie instead of a third season as planned.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Kevin Michael Richardson
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Kevin Michael Richardson
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Musician Katy Perry turns 40 and actor Kevin Michael Richardson turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 25.
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "Heretic," which screened at AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif., utilizes Hugh Grant's charm in a menacing role with provocative religious themes.
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Music // 21 hours ago
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jaehyun released a single and music video for the English-language song "Unconditional."
Greta Lee portrays 'mercurial theater actress' in 'Late Fame'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Greta Lee portrays 'mercurial theater actress' in 'Late Fame'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Greta Lee will portray the "mercurial theater actress," Gloria, in "Late Fame," landing the role after Sandra Hüller departed due to scheduling issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Timothée Chalamet: Bob Dylan 'most inspiring' to him as artist
Timothée Chalamet: Bob Dylan 'most inspiring' to him as artist
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement