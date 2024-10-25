Stars wear monochromatic looks at Women in Film Honors

1 of 10 | Joey King attends the Women in Film Honors on Thursday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Monochromatic looks were in fashion Thursday at the Women in Film Honors. Joey King, Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, Lili Reinhart, Nava Mau, Storm Reid and other celebrities wore shades of black, white and grey to the event at The Beverly Hilton hotel. Advertisement

Women in Film hosts the benefit to raise funds for its educational and philanthropic programs, and honor women who are working to change the entertainment industry.

King, an actress known for The Kissing Booth film series and the crime drama The Act, received the Max Mara Face of the Future Award in recognition of her acting and producing work.

Other honorees included Winslet, who received the Crystal Award for Advocacy (Film), Michelle Buteau, who received the Crystal Award for Advocacy, and Kerry Washington, who received the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award.

Winslet wore an ivory Erdem jacquard pantsuit featuring floral detail and a patch honoring Lee Miller, the photographer she portrays in the biopic Lee.

Presenters included Emayatzy Corinealdi, Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard, and a special appearance by actress and WIF Board of Directors member Jurnee Smollett.

King most recently starred in We Were the Lucky Ones, a Hulu series based on the Georgia Hunter novel.

