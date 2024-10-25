Trending
Oct. 25, 2024 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Kevin Michael Richardson

By UPI Staff
Katy Perry performs on stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11. The musician turns 40 on October 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Katy Perry performs on stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11. The musician turns 40 on October 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Musician Johann Strauss in 1825

-- Musician Georges Bizet in 1838

-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864

-- Artist Pablo Picasso in 1881

-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910

-- Comedian Minnie Pearl, born Sarah Cannon, in 1912

-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 96)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940

-- Writer Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 83)

-- Musician Helen Reddy in 1941

-- Musician Jon Anderson (Yes) in 1944 (age 80)

-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) in 1947 (age 77)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 76)

-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 76)

-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 70)

-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) in 1961 (age 63)

-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor Michael Boatman in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Kevin Michael Richardson in 1964 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Mathieu Amalric in 1965 (age 59)

-- Comedian/TV personality Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 53)

-- Musician Midori Goto in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Mehcad Brooks in 1980 (age 44)

-- Musician Katy Perry in 1984 (age 40)

-- Musician Ciara Harris in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Mia Goth in 1993 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
