Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Kevin Michael Richardson

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
-- Musician Johann Strauss in 1825
-- Musician Georges Bizet in 1838
-- Automobile entrepreneur John Francis Dodge in 1864
-- Artist Pablo Picasso in 1881
-- Artist Tyrus Wong in 1910
-- Comedian Minnie Pearl, born Sarah Cannon, in 1912
-- Actor Marion Ross in 1928 (age 96)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Knight in 1940
-- Writer Anne Tyler in 1941 (age 83)
-- Musician Helen Reddy in 1941
-- Musician Jon Anderson (Yes) in 1944 (age 80)
-- Political strategist James Carville in 1944 (age 80)
-- Musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) in 1947 (age 77)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Dave Cowens in 1948 (age 76)
-- Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable in 1948 (age 76)
-- Olympic gold medal U.S. hockey team member Mike Eruzione in 1954 (age 70)
-- Voice actor Nancy Cartwright in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) in 1961 (age 63)
-- Actor Tracy Nelson in 1963 (age 61)
-- Actor Michael Boatman in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Kevin Michael Richardson in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Mathieu Amalric in 1965 (age 59)
-- Comedian/TV personality Samantha Bee in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Leslie Grossman in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Craig Robinson in 1971 (age 53)
-- Musician Midori Goto in 1971 (age 53)
-- Actor Antony Starr in 1975 (age 49)
-- Actor Mehcad Brooks in 1980 (age 44)
-- Musician Katy Perry in 1984 (age 40)
-- Musician Ciara Harris in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Mia Wasikowska in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Mia Goth in 1993 (age 31)