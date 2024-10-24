Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Adrienne Bailon, F. Murray Abraham

1 of 2 | Adrienne Bailon attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The singer turns 41 on October 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788

-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, in 1830

-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915

-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926

-- Musician J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930

-- Musician Bill Wyman (Rolling Stones) in 1936 (age 88)

-- Actor David Nelson in 1936

-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 85)

File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 77)

-- Actor B.D. Wong in 1960 (age 64)

-- Actor Zahn McClarnon in 1966 (age 58)

-- Musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) in 1979 (age 45)

-- Musician Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 44)

-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 43)

-- TV personality/actor/musician Adrienne Bailon Houghton (Cheetah Girls) in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Tim Pocock in 1985 (age 39)



-- Musician/actor Drake Graham in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Oliver Jackson Cohen in 1986 (age 38)

-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 37)

File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

-- Actor David Castañeda in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Shenae Grimes in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Eliza Taylor in 1989 (age 35)

-- Actor Ashton Sanders in 1995 (age 29)