Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Adrienne Bailon, F. Murray Abraham

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Journalist Sarah Josepha Hale, author of "Mary Had a Little Lamb," in 1788
-- Attorney Belva Lockwood, the first woman candidate for U.S. president, in 1830
-- Cartoonist Bob Kane, creator of Batman, in 1915
-- Football Hall of Fame member Y.A. Tittle in 1926
-- Musician J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson in 1930
-- Musician Bill Wyman (Rolling Stones) in 1936 (age 88)
-- Actor David Nelson in 1936
-- Actor F. Murray Abraham in 1939 (age 85)
-- Actor Kevin Kline in 1947 (age 77)
-- Actor B.D. Wong in 1960 (age 64)
-- Actor Zahn McClarnon in 1966 (age 58)
-- Musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) in 1979 (age 45)
-- Musician Monica Arnold in 1980 (age 44)
-- Model Tila Tequila, born Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, in 1981 (age 43)
-- TV personality/actor/musician Adrienne Bailon Houghton (Cheetah Girls) in 1983 (age 41)
-- Actor Tim Pocock in 1985 (age 39)
-- Musician/actor Drake Graham in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Oliver Jackson Cohen in 1986 (age 38)
-- American Olympic gold medal-winning ice dancer Charlie White in 1987 (age 37)
-- Actor David Castañeda in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Shenae Grimes in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Eliza Taylor in 1989 (age 35)
-- Actor Ashton Sanders in 1995 (age 29)