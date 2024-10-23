Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Liam Payne's fans honor One Direction singer with New York City memorial

By Jessica Inman
Fans mourn the loss of Liam Payne at a memorial of flowers, candles, pictures and handwritten notes in Washington Square Park on Tuesday in New York City. Former One Direction member Liam Payne died Wednesday after falling from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Fans mourn the loss of Liam Payne at a memorial of flowers, candles, pictures and handwritten notes in Washington Square Park on Tuesday in New York City. Former One Direction member Liam Payne died Wednesday after falling from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Liam Payne's fans memorialized the former One Direction star in New York City's Washington Square Park on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old singer fell to his death on Oct. 16 at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel during his trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Since then, tributes for the icon have poured in from friends, his One Direction bandmates and fans.

Zayn Malik postponed the U.S. shows in his Stairway to the Sky tour, which had been set to kick off Wednesday in San Francisco, Calif.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days," Malik wrote on social media.

Payne's sister, Nicola, described her brother as "truly too good for this earth."

"You are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy," she said. "You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew."

The memorial in Washington Square Park includes candles, notes and photographs.

One fan wrote a letter addressed to Payne that began, "Losing you has taught me to show the people that I love, how much I love them..."

Nicola Payne, who said she kept hoping the news was somehow "a mistake and somebody has got it wrong," reflected on Liam's excitement to meet her daughter Fifon, and posted a carousel of family photographs.

"Unfortunately this cruel world is always to quick to judge someone from a few 5 second clips," she continued. "They then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you."

Payne's partial autopsy revealed a bevy of drugs, including pink cocaine, in his body when he died, ABC News reported.

Fans mourn Liam Payne in New York City

Fans mourn the loss of Liam Payne at a memorial set up inside Washington Square Park in New York City on October 22, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

