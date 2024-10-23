Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
|Advertisement
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- College Football Hall of Fame member John Heisman in 1869
-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873
-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893
-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905
-- TV personality Johnny Carson in 1925
-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935
-- Filmmaker Philip Kaufman in 1936 (age 88)
-- American/International soccer halls of fame Pele in 1940
-- Writer Michael Crichton in 1942
-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 70)
-- Musician Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 68)
-- Rwandan President Paul Kagame in 1957 (age 67)
-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 67)
-- Musician "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 65)
-- TV personality Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 65)
-- Filmmaker Sam Raimi in 1959 (age 65)
-- College/Canadian football halls of fame member Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 62)
-- Musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) in 1964 (age 60)
-- Musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1966 (age 58)
-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 52)
-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 48)
-- Musician Matt Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1983 (age 41)
-- Writer/TV personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 40)
-- Musician Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 39)
-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Jessica Stroup in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 30)
-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 29)
-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 26)