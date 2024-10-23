Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain

1 of 3 | Margaret Qualley attends the premiere of "The Substance" at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles on September 16. The actor turns 30 on October 23. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

They include:

-- College Football Hall of Fame member John Heisman in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- TV personality Johnny Carson in 1925

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935

-- Filmmaker Philip Kaufman in 1936 (age 88)

-- American/International soccer halls of fame Pele in 1940

-- Writer Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 68)

-- Rwandan President Paul Kagame in 1957 (age 67)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 65)

-- TV personality Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker Sam Raimi in 1959 (age 65)

-- College/Canadian football halls of fame member Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Matt Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1983 (age 41)

-- Writer/TV personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 40)

-- Musician Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Jessica Stroup in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 30)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 26)

